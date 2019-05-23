The Ross PowerMix is a hybrid planetary mixer that answers the need for high shear in formulations too viscous for conventional dual-shaft mixers. The mixer is equipped with the patented high viscosity “HV” stirrer blade providing axial product movement and radial exposure to a high speed disperse blade, which in turn breaks down agglomerates and promotes rapid solids wet-out. Both the stirrer blade and saw-tooth disperser revolve around the batch while rotating on individual axes at independent speeds. The PowerMix is available across a full range of working capacities from one quart to 1,000 gallons.