Quattroflow, part of PSG, a Dover company and a provider of positive displacement quaternary diaphragm pumps, extends its line of single-use pumps with the introduction of the QF30SU Single-Use Diaphragm Pump. Featuring flow rates from 0.06 to 30 lph (0.02 to 8 gph), the new QF30SU is suitable for handling a wide variety of pharmaceutical and biotech applications that require lower flow rates.

QF30SU pumps feature a replaceable polypropylene (PP) wetted pump chamber that can easily and quickly be replaced without the need for special tools. The simple disposal of the pump chamber eliminates cleaning and cross-product contamination risk while reducing downtime. Offering a high turndown ratio at 500:1, the QF30SU pump helps optimize chromatography, TFF and virus filtration operations. This pump also features a linear flow performance, is retrofittable to Quattroflow QF150 drives and has a maximum pressure of 4 bar (58 psi). Available accessories for the QF30SU include a power box, diaphragm sensor and PID pressure controller.

With the addition of the new QF30SU, Quattroflow pumps are now available in eight sizes covering a flow range from 0.06 to 16,000 lph (0.02 to 4,227 gpm). Quattroflow single-use pumps primarily serve the biotech and pharmaceutical industries that require gentle displacement, reliability, product safety, purity and accuracy. The Quattroflow design does not feature a mechanical shaft seal or wetted rotating parts, ensuring total product containment without abrasion or particle generation. Additionally, the pumping principle enables risk-free dry running, low pulsation and self-priming.