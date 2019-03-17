L.J. Star, Inc., provider of process observation equipment, introduces its LumiFlo LED light. Designed to improve visibility for inline sight inspections, the hands-free LumiFlo LED light can be easily attached to nearly any inline full view sight glasses in process fluid lines, according to the company.

Sight glasses are used to observe process steps in a wide variety of industries, ranging from heavy-industry chemical plants to sleek pharmaceutical facilities. Whether for witnessing mixing, verifying flow, observing reactions and documenting cleaning in material processing, utilities or food and beverage industries, fool-proof process observation depends on sight glass windows, sight glass flow indicators and efficient lighting designs.

Identifying issues during inspections when the sight flow was located in a dimly lit remote area of the manufacturing plant – making it extremely difficult to see – can present problems. The LumiFlo LED light reportedly allows operators to clearly see color, flow and particles moving through the sight glass and to visually inspect product quality, clarity, viscosity and consistency, all with a hands-free device.

Features of the LumiFlo light include:

FDA compliant silicone enclosure with antimicrobial additives that will not yellow

Designed to prevent microbial and mildew growth using nanomaterials

Easily and securely attaches mechanically under the sight glass thru-bolts without the use of additional fasteners due to its omega design

Perfect color temperature light output from LED tube, with 98% CRI (Color Rendering Index) to identify actual flow colors

Operating voltage: 24VDC with M12 connection

Watertight seal for external Clean-In-Place (CIP) maintenance

Optional battery pack for additional power for remote, hard-to-wire locations

Optional light shield that easily clips to the back of light and reduces unwanted glare

For applications where improved lighting provides optimal process visibility, the LumiFlo LED light fits standard sanitary and industrial full-view sight glasses for sizes 1” through 2 ½”. Designed with highly reliable, long-life LEDs, the LumiFlo LED light provides a suitable amount of light and optimal color temperature for a clear view of processes in the brewery, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech and food & beverage industries, according to the company.