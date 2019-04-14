Exair’s new Soft Grip Back Blow Safety Air Gun uses a small back blow nozzle to deliver a blast of air to effectively blow debris and liquids from inside small pipe or hose diameters, channels, bores, holes, internal threads and other internal part features. The ergonomic design keeps the operator's hand in a comfortable position for hours of continuous use without fatigue.

An array of holes on the Model 1004SS M4 Back Blow Air Nozzle provides a forceful back-facing 360-degree airflow to clear out coolant, chips and light oils from machining processes. This nozzle prevents blowing chips further into a part, tube or pipe and eliminates any safety hazard created by blowing debris out the far end of a pipe or tube. Air consumption is only 4.5 SCFM at 80 PSIG with a low sound level of 75 dBA. The nozzle is manufactured to clean inside openings as small as 1/4 inch (6mm) and up to 1 inch (25mm). It is constructed of type 316 stainless steel to provide durability and superior resistance to corrosion. The air gun with nozzle is OSHA and CE compliant.

A variety of Safety Air Guns with Back Blow Nozzles are available for cleaning diameters up to 16 inches (406mm). Chip Shields to protect the operator from the exiting debris are included with the Soft Grip, VariBlast Compact and Heavy Duty Back Blow Safety Air Guns. Extension pipes from six inches (152mm) to 72 inches (1829mm) are available to provide reach for longer tube and pipe clean out.