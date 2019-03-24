Bonomi North America has introduced a new range of heavy-duty explosion proof electric actuators for use in NEMA 4X, 7, 8 and 9 applications. They are CSA certified. Available as quarter-turn or fail-safe spring return, Bonomi EAX Series explosion-proof electric actuators are flame-proof and combustible dust-proof. They are approved for Class I, Division 1; Class I, Zone 1; and Class II, Division 1 locations.

EAX Series actuators offer a wide range of torque outputs. Voltages are 24 AC/DC or 100-240 VAC. All models are ISO 5211 compliant and are equipped with a mechanical visual position indicator.

Other features include mechanical stops, two SPDT auxiliary switches, heater, thermostat and built-in thermal protection that prevent motor burnout. All units are available with a clutch-less manual override.