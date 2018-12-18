Designed for reliable and economical chemical injection, new Hydra-Cell Metering Solutions SM Series electronic solenoid metering pumps from Wanner Engineering, Inc. feature a simple hand-operated dial with stroke adjustment from 15 to 300 strokes per minute. Maximum discharge volumes range from 28 to 100 ml/min and maximum discharge pressure ratings from 58 to 217 psi (4 to 15 bar) depending on the model. The pumps are suitable for food and beverage processing, pulp and paper mill operation, pharmaceutical processing and other specialized manufacturing and chemical processing applications.

SM Series solenoid metering pumps feature a double-ball check valve to help ensure metering accuracy and reduce the possibility of water hammer. An anti-siphon check valve prevents clogging at the injection point and aids in priming the pump. An optional integral relief valve releases abnormal pressure automatically if the pressure exceeds the pump’s capability, protecting it from damage. A foot valve is designed to prevent backflow into chemical injection systems. All models are equipped with a protective secondary diaphragm.

SM Series metering pumps are dust-proof and wash down capable (IP65) for indoor or outdoor use, according to the company. High-impact PPO construction provides dimensional stability and high resistance to heat. All pumps can be used with AC100 to 240V (±10%) power supplies and are available with four different plug options (US, UK, European and Asia). Pump head materials of construction choices include PVC, PVDF, 316 stainless steel and acrylic (for outgassing models) and PVC for high-pressure and high-viscosity models. Available options include a flow checker (except for acrylic pump head models) that allows injection operation of the pump to be verified at low cost, and compact solution tanks in three sizes that combine the pump with a tank unit to offer large capacity in a space-saving design.