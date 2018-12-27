With Sirius 3RW5, Siemens launches a new family of soft starters for simple to demanding motor requirements. The comprehensive range of devices for the soft starting of three-phase asynchronous motors from 7 hp to 1600 hp enables efficient and easy motor protection implementation and future-proof machine concepts, according to the company. The new Sirius 3RW5 soft starters are reportedly suitable for any motor; they can be easily integrated into a new or existing automation system, and they supply data right up to MindSphere, Siemens’ cloud-based, open IoT operating system. Standard programming functions such as automatic parameterization, motor load ramp changes and electrical stabilization in the case of fluctuating- line voltages, provide support for smooth motor operations.

The new harmonized Sirius 3RW5 soft starter adapts for application-specific or user-specific modifications. The new soft starter can also be used with individual expansions such as operator panels with and without display (HMIs), or communication via Profinet/Profibus and Modbus. The devices are certified and approved for global use, according to Siemens. Tested combinations for the entire motor feeder extend the range of possible uses. The compactly designed enclosure, which won the if-design award 2018, and the coated printed circuit boards contribute to a space-saving and rugged control panel assembly.

The new Sirius 3RW5 soft starters can be used in applications from pumping, ventilating and compressing to moving and processing. In addition, they feature special functions such as starting time monitoring, automatic parameterization depending on motor startup, pump stop to avoid pressure peaks in piping systems and condition monitoring with warning and alarm limits. They are also designed to be electrically rugged to fluctuations in line voltages.

The new Sirius 3RW5 soft starter generation is fitted with modern hybrid switching technology to ensure efficient switching and energy-saving operation. This enables low-wear switching, extends the service life of the devices and provides mechanical protection for the drive train. The soft starting ensures that the devices avoid current peaks in the power supply system.