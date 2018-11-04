Ross introduces two 150-gallon Double Planetary Mixers (Model DPM-150) with high viscosity blades, interchangeable jacketed vessels, electrohydraulic lift, recipe controls with data logger and all-stainless steel, dust-tight design. Ross Double Planetary Mixers consist of two identical blades that move in a planetary motion, rotating on their own axes as they orbit a common axis. In 36 revolutions around the vessel, the two blades pass through every point in the product zone, physically contacting the entire batch. The Double Planetary Mixers turn over thick, sticky or putty-like materials with great efficiency, according to the company. When mixing high viscosity products upwards of 2 million centipoise (cP), the blades impart a kneading action to the batch, smoothing out its consistency and breaking up any agglomerates.