IKA Sieve Mill Breaks Up Agglomerates
The Conika conical sieve mill breaks up agglomerates and grinds the solid material.
Powders and granules can form agglomerates during storage. This can make further processing of the materials difficult or even impossible and can negatively affect the quality of the final product.
The core of the Conika consists of a conical sieve and an internal rotor that reliably shears the dry powder or moist powder and granules through the sieve. It mills different raw materials in a wide variety of grain sizes.
All Conika models are modular in design, can be converted as required and are suited for the pharmaceutical, food and chemical industries.
Benefits include:
• Intuitive touch screen operation
• Adjustable spacing between the rotor and sieve
• Fast and easy replacement of the seal
• Available in three sizes to cover a wide throughput range