Rembe C-Lever EVA HE Controller Enhances Weighing System
Rembe introduces the C-Lever EVA HE Controller for the C-Lever flow metering system.
When a company buys a weighing system, the new equipment is often added to an existing system. The challenge is combining the weighing system with existing controls and programs. Software programming, add-ons, special installations and the engagement of engineering specialists can be extremely expensive. Once the system has been installed, maintenance updates and adjustments may make it necessary to obtain further, onsite professional support. The C-Lever EVA HE Controller includes all the required connections as standard equipment, so that it can easily be connected to existing installations, according to the company. The controller can also be updated and adjusted by the manufacturer online. A wide range of settings can be saved via datalogging. The start-up, updates and bug fixes are all carried out online. The system features a 5.7-inch TT color display with touchscreen and an intuitive interface.
The accuracy of the measuring process is not affected by different material densities, irregular material flows or extreme friction. The C-Lever measuring system is suitable for a wide range of bulk goods such as high temperature materials, materials that are abrasive or materials requiring special hygienic treatment.