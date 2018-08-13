Exair Sanitary Flange Line Vac Conveyors Ease Installation And Cleaning
Exair’s new Sanitary Flange Line Vac air operated conveyors convey materials through systems that require frequent or mandatory cleaning. The ISO 2852 compatible sanitary flanges limit areas where bacteria can grow and help prevent contamination. Made from type 316 stainless steel to provide maximum hygiene and corrosion resistance, the Line Vacs are available in 1-1/2- inch, 2-inch, 2-1/2 inch and 3-inch flange sizes. Flanged Line Vacs convert flanged piping systems into a powerful conveyor for product, parts, scrap, trim and other bulk materials. Their larger size makes them suited for conveying bigger parts and large volumes of material over long distances.
Sanitary Flange Line Vac Conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other. Response is reportedly instantaneous and regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveying rate. Applications include material conveying, part transfer, fiber tensioning, scrap trim removal and filling operations.
All Exair Line Vacs are CE compliant, meet OSHA pressure requirements and are ready to ship from stock.