MilliporeSigma introduces three new products to support flexible manufacturing of biologics. The innovations are designed to make single-use bioprocessing easier, safer and more efficient. They are:

Pellicon Capsule with Ultracel Membrane, a single-use tangential flow filtration device.

Millipak Final Fill Filter for high-value, small-volume processing.

Mobius Power MIX 2,500-Liter and 3,000-Liter large-scale single-use mixers.

MilliporeSigma’s Pellicon Capsule with Ultracel Membrane is a single-use tangential flow filtration capsule for bioprocessing of antibody-drug conjugates and monoclonal antibodies. The capsule reportedly combines fast, user-friendly and efficient processing of biologics with reliable performance and linear scalability. The capsule also reduces risk of product cross-contamination, as well as exposure to highly toxic compounds during processing and disassembly. It is the newest addition to MilliporeSigma’s Pellicon ultrafiltration product family.

MilliporeSigma’s Millipak Final Fill Filter is designed with an angled, innovative aseptic multi-purpose port for sampling, venting and integrity testing through the same port while protecting against microbial contamination and ensuring sterility of the drug product. The stacked disc design maximizes product yield, and the transparent housing clearly shows fluid flow during the critical final filtration step.

MilliporeSigma’s new Mobius Power MIX 2,500-Liter and 3,000-Liter single-use mixers handle difficult-to-mix buffers, cell culture media powders and other pharmaceutical ingredients. Both large-scale systems incorporate NovAseptic technology, traditionally used in stainless steel mixers, reportedly saving time and enabling more efficient single-use mixing. The new mixers extend MilliporeSigma’s product line, which now includes single-use mixing at scales ranging from 100 liters to 3,000 liters. All Mobius Power MIX systems offer easy bag installation and product sampling to save customers’ time.