Sensor Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System. The RSS is designed to collect representative samples of low vapor pressure liquids without exposure to the operator collecting the sample while also ensuring zero emissions to the environment.

The RSS utilizes a ram or piston type sample valve suitable for collecting high viscosity and hot samples directly from the main line or the side of a vessel, especially when a traditional fast loop isn’t available. Using ram adapter and needle technology paired with the ram valve allows for grabbing samples safely and effectively. The ram sample valve comes in a variety of materials and soft goods to meet a vast array of applications. The main inlet connection of the ram valve can be supplied with flange, threaded or welded connection to mate up with many different connections. The ram valve can also be supplied with an extended plunger/piston or extended body to fill any dead space on a nozzle coming off the side of a tank or pipeline ensuring zero dead volume.

The maximum recommended operating pressure for the RSS is 150 PSIG, but the design rating can be as high as 1500psig if a fixed volume is utilized. The design temperature of the RSS is 400°F with PTFE packing, but can go as high as 800°F with graphite packing.