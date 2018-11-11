Exair’s new 1/8 NPT small external mix spray nozzles atomize fluids up to 25 gallons per hour, according to the company. External mix nozzles are useful when a high volume of liquid is needed. They can be used on liquids with a viscosity up to 800 centipoise. Small external mix nozzles are available in a narrow angle flat fan pattern and are recommended when a thicker liquid needs heavy application over a narrow band. They combine liquid and compressed air to create a coating of liquid that can be easily adjusted.

Exair’s 1/8 NPT small external mix atomizing nozzles allow users to coat, cool, treat and paint a variety of products. Used with water or coolant, atomizing nozzles are reportedly an efficient way to evenly cool hot items in an automated process. Airflow and liquid flow can be controlled independently, which provides the most precise liquid flow.

Their stainless steel construction adds to the nozzles’ durability and corrosion resistance. Exair atomizing nozzles are also available in 1/4 and 1/2 NPT. A variety of flow patterns and liquid rates are available. Internal mix and siphon fed atomizing nozzles are also available, as well as no-drip versions of every atomizing nozzle. All models are adjustable, CE compliant and come with a five-year warranty.