Bonomi ANSI Class 150 flanged stainless steel and carbon steel ball valves are now available in sizes 1-inch to 3-inch with spring return handles. The split-body full-port valves come with factory installed “dead man” handles set to fail open or closed, as needed, in industrial, processing, water and other applications.

Bonomi’s Valpres brand 766000SRL Series valves feature an investment cast body of ASTM A351-CF8M stainless steel. Valpres carbon steel Series 766001SRL valve bodies are cast from ASTM A216 WCB. Both are certified to API 607, 6th Edition and API 6FA. They are designed to ANSI 16.5, 16.10, 16.34 and NACE MR 0175, and are TUV T.A. Luft approved.

The valves are built with grounded stainless steel ball and blow-out proof stem, virgin PTFE seats, plus Graphoil and PTFE seals with Viton O-rings to ensure leak-free service. ISO 5211 mounting pad and stem dimensions are standard. All components of the adjustable hidden-spring design handle and all external fasteners, nuts and washers are made from 300 series stainless steel for protection against atmospheric corrosion in harsh environments.

The 766000SRL and 766001SRL Series provide bubble-tight shutoff and are 100% factory tested in the open and closed position before shipping.