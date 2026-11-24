Liquid Energy Design and thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies announced Nov. 23 a collaboration to advance two proposed e-methanol production facilities in northeastern Sweden. Each plant is designed to produce approximately 100,000 metric tons of methanol annually for applications in aviation, shipping and road transport.

The projects, planned for Umeå and Örnsköldsvik, would combine renewable electricity and biogenic carbon dioxide to produce synthetic methanol. Renewable electricity will power water electrolysis to generate hydrogen, which will react with captured biogenic CO₂ in a methanol synthesis process.

Local energy companies Umeå Energi and Övik Energi are expected to provide the project sites, carbon dioxide from their combined heat and power (CHP) operations and electricity grid connections. The Örnsköldsvik project would use biogenic CO₂ captured from flue gases generated by the combustion of wood-based fuels and industrial residues at Övik Energi's CHP facility.

Under the agreement, thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies will finance the continued development phase, while its subsidiary thyssenkrupp Uhde is intended to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The EPC arrangement remains subject to final investment decisions and contractual milestones.

Liquid Energy Design plans to advance the projects toward implementation, with the Umeå facility, known as FlagshipTHREE, targeted for a final investment decision by the end of 2027. Övik Energi said construction of the Örnsköldsvik facility could begin in 2028 or 2029.