Johnson Matthey, Honeywell Technologies Selected for South African eSAF Plant

Phelan Green Hydrogen has licensed two catalyst technologies from Johnson Matthey Catalyst Technologies for a planned electro-sustainable aviation fuel facility in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, South Africa, the companies announced. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

The project is part of the wider Phelan Green Hydrogen Project, which carries an expected total investment of R47 billion (about $2.5 billion). The first phase of the facility is expected to produce approximately 35,000 metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel annually, intended for sale into EU and UK markets. According to the companies, that volume would represent up to 6% of the EU and UK's mandated sustainable aviation fuel volumes for 2030. Upon completion of all phases, the facility is expected to produce approximately 140,000 metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel per year.

The announcement follows an April 2026 technology selection by Phelan eFuels, which chose Honeywell UOP's Fischer-Tropsch Unicracking process technology for the same facility. According to Phelan, the Honeywell technology will convert Fischer-Tropsch liquids and waxes into aviation fuel meeting industry specifications.

Together, the technology selections establish the project's core production chain. Johnson Matthey's HyCOgen technology will convert captured carbon dioxide and green hydrogen into carbon monoxide, which is then combined with additional hydrogen to produce synthesis gas. The syngas will be processed using Johnson Matthey and bp's FT CANS Fischer-Tropsch technology to produce synthetic crude oil, which will then be upgraded using Honeywell's Unicracking process to produce eSAF.

Alberto Giovanzana, CEO of Johnson Matthey Catalyst Technologies, said in a statement the project represents a significant step in demonstrating that sustainable aviation fuel can be produced at commercial scale.

Blair Phelan, managing director of Phelan Green Group, said securing the technology agreements completes the technology backbone of the project.