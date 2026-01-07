Westlake, Lubrizol and MFG Chemical Lead Recent Specialty Chemical Acquisitions

Chemical and materials companies continued to pursue targeted acquisitions to expand specialty portfolios and manufacturing capabilities, with recent deals focused on compounding operations, customized formulations and oil and gas production chemistries, according to company announcements.

Westlake Expands Global Compounding Operations With ACI Deal

Westlake Corp. said it has completed the acquisition of the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group, a Portugal-based manufacturer of specialty materials serving wire and cable markets. The deal reportedly expands Westlake Global Compounds’ manufacturing footprint into Portugal, Romania and Tunisia, adding to existing operations in Mexico.

According to the announcement, the acquisition is expected to strengthen Westlake’s Housing & Infrastructure Products business and broaden its specialty materials and technology portfolio.

Windjammer Capital Acquires MFG Chemical

Private equity firm Windjammer Capital announced it has acquired MFG Chemical, a specialty chemical manufacturer serving water treatment and industrial coatings markets. Founded in 1980, MFG Chemical is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and develops customized chemistries for a range of industrial applications, the company said.

Windjammer acquired the business from Platte River Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed. Windjammer said the investment will support growth through operational improvements, product development and future acquisitions.

Verdant Specialty Solutions Acquires Lubrizol's Elmendorf Assets

Verdant Specialty Solutions, a Samyang company based in Texas, said it has completed the acquisition of Lubrizol’s Elmendorf, Texas, manufacturing and R&D assets, including the associated product portfolio. According to Verdant, the assets expand its oil and gas production chemicals offering to include H₂S scavengers, scale inhibitors and corrosion inhibitors.

The transaction also includes an on-site R&D laboratory, pilot-scale facilities and application testing capabilities. The Elmendorf site will be integrated into Verdant’s Energy Services platform and North American manufacturing network, which includes sites in Illinois and Texas, the company said.