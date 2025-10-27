Chemstream, Synthex Organics Merge to Expand Specialty Chemical, Oilfield Solutions

Specialty chemical manufacturer Chemstream and Synthex Organics, a producer of chemical products for the pulp and paper, energy and mining industries, recently announced their merger.

The companies, both based in Pennsylvania, will operate under the Chemstream name.

The merger combines Chemstream’s expertise in distribution, logistics and fluid systems with Synthex Organics’ chemical manufacturing and R&D capabilities, according to a news release.

The companies said the integration will provide customers in oil and gas, water treatment and industrial markets with expanded technical resources and a broader portfolio of customized solutions.

“This merger represents the next evolution of Chemstream’s mission: to innovate where chemistry meets performance,” said Mike Stoltz, president of Chemstream, in a statement. “Together, we’ll accelerate innovation, expand technical capabilities, and provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Chemstream said it will integrate operations over the coming months, with expanded R&D facilities in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and manufacturing and distribution hubs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, North Dakota and Texas.