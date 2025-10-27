Chemstream, Synthex Organics Merge to Expand Specialty Chemical, Oilfield Solutions

The combined company will operate under the Chemstream name, integrating distribution, research and development, and manufacturing across multiple U.S. locations.
Oct. 27, 2025
Shutterstock
business handshake with chemical plant in background

Specialty chemical manufacturer Chemstream and Synthex Organics, a producer of chemical products for the pulp and paper, energy and mining industries, recently announced their merger.

The companies, both based in Pennsylvania, will operate under the Chemstream name. 

The merger combines Chemstream’s expertise in distribution, logistics and fluid systems with Synthex Organics’ chemical manufacturing and R&D capabilities, according to a news release.

The companies said the integration will provide customers in oil and gas, water treatment and industrial markets with expanded technical resources and a broader portfolio of customized solutions.

“This merger represents the next evolution of Chemstream’s mission: to innovate where chemistry meets performance,” said Mike Stoltz, president of Chemstream, in a statement. “Together, we’ll accelerate innovation, expand technical capabilities, and provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Chemstream said it will integrate operations over the coming months, with expanded R&D facilities in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and manufacturing and distribution hubs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, North Dakota and Texas.

About the Author

Amanda Joshi
Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

EPR and Recycled Plastics: Why Chemical Safety Is the Next Compliance Frontier
Rethinking Environmental Governance: The Age of Deregulation?