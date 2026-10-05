Bayer Plans $2.2B Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Site in Ohio

Bayer plans to invest $2.2 billion to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in New Albany, Ohio, expanding the company's U.S. production capacity.

The planned site will use a flexible, modular design combining drug substance and drug product manufacturing with digital and automation technologies. The company expects the facility initially to support its oncology, cardiovascular and renal care portfolio.

The first module, focused on drug substance manufacturing, is expected to begin operations in 2031. Bayer plans a second module for drug product manufacturing by 2034.

The project is expected to create approximately 600 jobs at the New Albany International Business Park and about 1,500 construction jobs. The company said the site will complement its existing U.S. pharmaceutical operations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts, North Carolina and San Diego.

“The facility will be a strong strategic addition to our global Product Supply network,” Holger Weintritt, head of Product Supply at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals division, said in a statement. “As we continue to invest in our existing manufacturing sites around the globe, our planned presence in Ohio will further enhance our ability to serve our markets with greater resilience and reliability.”

Bayer said the site also aims to support collaboration between U.S. academic institutions and pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations, with the goal of connecting research and manufacturing capabilities.

The investment follows a series of large U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing projects announced this year. In April, AbbVie announced plans to invest $1.4 billion in a manufacturing campus in Durham, North Carolina, focused initially on small-volume injectable drugs. Eli Lilly has also announced plans for a $3.5 billion injectable medicines manufacturing site in Pennsylvania and a $6.5 billion biomanufacturing facility in Houston.

The Bayer project adds to more than $7 billion the company said it has spent on U.S. pharmaceutical research and development and manufacturing during the past five years.