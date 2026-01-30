Eli Lilly to Build $3.5B Drug Manufacturing Site in Pennsylvania

Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in a new injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania, expanding its U.S. manufacturing network.

The site will produce injectable therapies, including next-generation weight-loss medicines, and will serve as the company’s fourth new U.S. manufacturing location announced since early 2025. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with operations targeted to start in 2031, the company said.

According to the company, the project is expected to create approximately 850 full-time manufacturing, engineering and technical roles, along with an estimated 2,000 construction jobs during the build phase. The Pennsylvania facility will be the company’s 10th U.S. manufacturing site announced since 2020.

The facility, located in Fogelsville, was selected based on factors including access to utilities and transportation infrastructure, proximity to technical and STEM-focused universities and the region’s manufacturing workforce, according to the announcement.

Lilly said the site will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies, including data analytics, integrated monitoring systems and automation tools, to support operational efficiency and supply reliability. The company also plans to collaborate with regional universities and workforce development organizations to support talent development in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The latest development is part of Lilly’s $27 billion multiyear strategy to expand domestic drug manufacturing capacity across multiple sites, in effort to increase domestic production capacity for injectable medicines and strengthen supply chain resilience, according to the company.

The Pennsylvania announcement follows other recent U.S. manufacturing investments by the company. In Sept. 2025, Lilly disclosed plans to build a large-scale biomanufacturing facility in northeast Houston and a $5 billion facility in Virginia. In December 2025, the company announced its latest site to be built, a synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Huntsville, Alabama.