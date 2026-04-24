AbbVie to Build $1.4B Pharma Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

Illinois-based AbbVie on April 23 announced plans to invest $1.4 billion to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Durham, North Carolina, expanding its U.S. production footprint.
According to the company, the 185-acre site will support production of medicines across immunology, neuroscience and oncology, with an initial focus on small volume parenteral drug products, including sterile injectables such as vials and prefilled syringes. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with completion targeted by the end of 2028.
AbbVie said the campus will integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, laboratory capabilities and artificial intelligence to support production and development. The company added the site is expected to serve as its U.S. center of excellence for small-volume injectable manufacturing.
According to the company, the project will create 734 full-time roles, including engineers, scientists, operators and technicians, and generate more than 2,000 construction jobs during development.
The investment is part of AbbVie’s broader plan to expand U.S. manufacturing and research capacity, with a long-term focus on increasing domestic production capabilities.
The announcement follows similar investments across the pharmaceutical sector aimed at expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity. Eli Lilly and Company said it plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new injectable medicines facility in Pennsylvania, expected to create approximately 850 jobs, while a separate $6.5 billion biomanufacturing project in Houston is expected to support hundreds of permanent roles and thousands of construction jobs.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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