AbbVie to Build $1.4B Pharma Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

According to the company, the 185-acre site will support production of medicines across immunology, neuroscience and oncology, with an initial focus on small volume parenteral drug products, including sterile injectables such as vials and prefilled syringes. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with completion targeted by the end of 2028.

AbbVie said the campus will integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, laboratory capabilities and artificial intelligence to support production and development. The company added the site is expected to serve as its U.S. center of excellence for small-volume injectable manufacturing.

According to the company, the project will create 734 full-time roles, including engineers, scientists, operators and technicians, and generate more than 2,000 construction jobs during development.