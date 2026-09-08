Aarti Industries Commissions Phase I of Gujarat Zone IV Project

Aarti Industries Ltd. has commissioned Phase I of its Zone IV project at its manufacturing site in Jhagadia, Gujarat, India, the company announced Sept. 8.

Phase I includes facilities for calcium chloride and 2-phenyl ethyl diethyl aniline (PEDA), along with part of a multipurpose plant (MPP). The facilities add downstream integration, energy and additives production and flexible multi-product manufacturing capabilities, according to the company.

The PEDA facility extends Aarti Industries’ existing ethylation platform downstream from its 2,6-diethyl aniline production and will primarily serve agrochemical applications. The calcium chloride facility expands the company’s Energy & Additives portfolio, with applications including oilfield and energy markets.

The multipurpose plant is designed to scale pilot-validated processes into commercial production across multiple products and chemistries. Aarti Industries said several products planned for Zone IV are expected to be manufactured in India for the first time.

With Phase I commissioned, the company said it will focus on commercial qualification, customer approvals and ramp-up of the new assets. Aarti Industries expects to progressively commercialize the remaining manufacturing blocks within Zone IV during the current fiscal year.

The broader Zone IV project includes multiple chemistry blocks intended to support production across applications including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, coatings, polymers and energy and additives.

Why It Matters

Aarti Industries’ expansion adds commercial-scale capacity for multiple specialty chemistries at an integrated manufacturing site, including a multipurpose platform designed to move processes from pilot production into commercial manufacturing. The company’s approach reflects the increasing use of multipurpose facilities to produce smaller-volume or specialized chemical products without dedicating a production line to a single chemistry.

Aarti's Zone IV commissioning comes amid recent investments in specialty-chemical production capacity in India. Syensqo is adding a new aromatic polymer compounding line at its Panoli site in Gujarat, while BASF has been expanding production capacity at sites in Mangalore and Dahej.