Syensqo Adds Aromatic Polymer Compounding Capacity in India

Syensqo is investing in a new compounding line for high-performance aromatic polymers at its Panoli site in India, the company announced Sept. 3. The line is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2028 and will double Syensqo’s current compounding capacity at the site.

The new line will be the first asset in a modular compounding hub and will be capable of processing several aromatic polymer families, including polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyphthalamide (PPA) and polyarylamide (PARA), according to the company. Syensqo said the flexible configuration will allow production to be adjusted across its aromatic polymers portfolio as demand changes.

The investment will support supplies to automotive manufacturers and suppliers in India as well as other markets and industries. Syensqo’s aromatic polymers are used in automotive applications requiring high-temperature and chemical resistance, mechanical performance and lightweighting.

The Panoli project adds to Syensqo’s recent investments and agreements across its materials businesses. In July, the Brussels-headquartered company signed a multiyear agreement to supply Airbus with composite materials, adhesives and related products for commercial aircraft, defense, space and helicopter programs. The agreement includes prepregs, resin transfer molding resins, adhesives and primers, according to Syensqo.

The company also recently broke ground for an expansion at its Havre de Grace, Maryland, site that is expected to increase production capacity by more than 30% for structural adhesives, primers and surfacing materials.