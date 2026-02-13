BASF Adds Production Line, Global Service Hub in India

German chemical company BASF said it is expanding dispersions production capacity at its Mangalore, India, site with a new production line and plans to consolidate global business services into new and existing hubs to improve cost competitiveness and service delivery.

The company said the Mangalore expansion is intended to support growing demand for dispersions used in architectural coatings, construction chemicals and paper applications in India and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The new line is designed to produce advanced dispersions with performance and sustainability benefits, according to the company.

Separately, BASF said its Global Business Services organization plans to bundle finance and human resources services into a new global hub in India, while supply chain services will be consolidated at the company’s existing hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Activities that must remain close to operations will continue to be delivered regionally or locally, the company said. The changes are part of a broader effort to standardize processes, increase automation and leverage cost-efficient locations.

In other recent global developments, BASF said in January it commissioned a steam cracker at its Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China. The facility produces ethylene and propylene and is designed to operate its main compressors using 100% renewable electricity, according to the company. The site will become BASF’s third-largest Verbund complex worldwide and will primarily serve customers in China, the company said.