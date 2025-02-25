BASF India Breaks Ground on New Cellasto Plant

BASF India said Feb. 24 it has broken ground on a new plant in Dahej to increase the production capacity of its Cellasto microcellular polyurethane.

The company expects the plant to be operational by the second half of 2026.

BASF markets Cellasto to the automotive industry as a solution to deliver noise, vibration and harshness reduction. Cellasto also has uses in elevator components, home appliances, power tools and heavy equipment.

The company opened its first Cellasto plant in Dahej in 2014.

"The new facility is part of our efforts to innovate the production process,” said Bjoern Kophstahl, vice president, global business management for Cellasto. “The plant will flexibly expand production further if demand increases. We emphasize our long-term commitment to better serve our Indian customers. I am confident that this strategic move will position us for sustained success in India."