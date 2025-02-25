  • Newsletters
    Cellasto Plant groundbreaking, Dehej India
    1. Processing Equipment

    BASF India Breaks Ground on New Cellasto Plant

    Feb. 25, 2025
    Expansion aims to boost production capacity of noise-reducing polyurethane components for automotive and industrial applications.

    BASF India said Feb. 24 it has broken ground on a new plant in Dahej to increase the production capacity of its Cellasto microcellular polyurethane. 

    The company expects the plant to be operational by the second half of 2026. 

    BASF markets Cellasto to the automotive industry as a solution to deliver noise, vibration and harshness reduction. Cellasto also has uses in elevator components, home appliances, power tools and heavy equipment. 

    The company opened its first Cellasto plant in Dahej in 2014.

    "The new facility is part of our efforts to innovate the production process,” said Bjoern Kophstahl, vice president, global business management for Cellasto. “The plant will flexibly expand production further if demand increases. We emphasize our long-term commitment to better serve our Indian customers. I am confident that this strategic move will position us for sustained success in India." 

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

