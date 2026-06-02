Iron Catalyst Boosts Sustainable Ammonia Production from Nitrate

Researchers at McMaster University, Ontario, Canada, have developed an electrochemical approach for producing ammonia from nitrate that could help reduce emissions associated with conventional ammonia manufacturing. The findings may offer a pathway to lower-carbon fertilizer production while simultaneously converting a common water pollutant into a valuable chemical feedstock.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, evaluated four versions of an iron-based catalyst designed for electrochemical nitrate reduction. Using X-ray absorption spectroscopy at the Canadian Light Source, a national research facility of the University of Saskatchewan, the researchers examined how catalyst properties influenced ammonia production efficiency.

According to the study, the highest-performing catalyst improved ammonia generation by enabling nitrate and water to access active catalytic sites more effectively. While the research initially focused on optimizing the catalyst’s electronic properties, the team found that surface characteristics also played a critical role in reaction performance.

“When we dove deeper into this, we found out that the surface properties of the catalysts are playing a role,” said McMaster researcher Navid Noor in a statement. “We had to find a material that delivers more electrons to our catalyst that also delivers more water to it.”

The team used X-ray absorption spectroscopy to better understand catalyst behavior during nitrate conversion. Noor said the technique provided insights into the relationship between catalyst structure and performance that helped guide the study.

According to the researchers, the next phase of development will focus on testing the catalyst system under industry-relevant operating conditions to evaluate its commercial potential.

“That would give us the benchmark to start sustainable ammonia production using electrochemical technologies,” Noor said.

Canadian Light Source and Noor put together a video explaining more of the process.