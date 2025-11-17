Air Liquide Launches Industrial Ammonia-to-Hydrogen Plant

Air Liquide has successfully launched an industrial-scale ammonia cracking facility with a 30-ton-per-day ammonia-to-hydrogen conversion capacity at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium. This breakthrough addresses a critical challenge in the hydrogen economy: efficiently transporting hydrogen over long distances, according to the company.

The technology leverages ammonia (NH 3 ) as a valuable hydrogen carrier. Ammonia can be cost-effectively produced in regions with abundant renewable energy, such as solar, hydro and wind power. Existing global infrastructure already supports ammonia's large-scale production, transportation, and storage. By cracking ammonia at the destination, it can be converted back into hydrogen, providing low-carbon hydrogen for decarbonizing industry and mobility worldwide.

“The commissioning of our ammonia cracking pilot unit in Antwerp is a key milestone,” said Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide’s Executive Committee. “This is a world’s first which paves the way for new low-carbon hydrogen supply chains. By proving the viability of industrial-scale ammonia cracking, Air Liquide demonstrates its capacity to innovate and provide concrete solutions for its customers, and contributing to the Energy Transition. I am immensely proud of the work and commitment of all our teams who made this achievement possible.”