BASF Introduces Renewable Ammonia Production Using Green Hydrogen

BASF has begun producing renewable ammonia at its site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, using hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources in place of fossil-based hydrogen. The move makes BASF the first company to produce renewable ammonia in Central Europe, according to a May 9 press statement.

The renewable hydrogen is integrated into BASF’s ammonia production through a mass balance approach. The resulting grades of renewable ammonia are certified under ISCC+ and intended for use as drop-in replacements for conventional products. Both are available in standard bulk supply, said the company.

In the statement, BASF noted that the product carbon footprint (PCF) for these ammonia grades is significantly lower than other low-CO 2 options currently offered. The PCF is calculated in accordance with the Together for Sustainability guideline.

BASF said growing demand for low-carbon ammonia is driving the expansion of its ammonia value chain, which supports the company’s broader efforts toward climate neutrality. The new offering is part of a division-wide goal to offer at least one circular or low-PCF alternative for every major product line by 2025.