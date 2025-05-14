    • BASF SE
    Ammonia production at Ludwigshafen site

    BASF Introduces Renewable Ammonia Production Using Green Hydrogen

    May 14, 2025
    The new grades are ISCC+ certified and available in bulk as direct substitutes for conventional ammonia.

    BASF has begun producing renewable ammonia at its site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, using hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources in place of fossil-based hydrogen. The move makes BASF the first company to produce renewable ammonia in Central Europe, according to a May 9 press statement.

    The renewable hydrogen is integrated into BASF’s ammonia production through a mass balance approach. The resulting grades of renewable ammonia are certified under ISCC+ and intended for use as drop-in replacements for conventional products. Both are available in standard bulk supply, said the company.

    In the statement, BASF noted that the product carbon footprint (PCF) for these ammonia grades is significantly lower than other low-CO2 options currently offered. The PCF is calculated in accordance with the Together for Sustainability guideline.

    BASF said growing demand for low-carbon ammonia is driving the expansion of its ammonia value chain, which supports the company’s broader efforts toward climate neutrality. The new offering is part of a division-wide goal to offer at least one circular or low-PCF alternative for every major product line by 2025.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

