Charbone Opens First U.S. Hydrogen Distribution Hub in New York

Canada-based Charbone Corp. on May 6 announced the opening of its first U.S. hydrogen hub in Albany, New York, expanding the company’s North American network for production, storage and distribution of ultra-high-purity hydrogen and industrial gases.

The Albany facility, operated through subsidiary Charbone Corporation USA, is the company’s third hub overall and its first in the United States. According to the company, the site is positioned to serve industrial customers in sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, healthcare, aerospace and advanced manufacturing processes.

Charbone said the hub supports its strategy to build an integrated hydrogen infrastructure platform across North America focused on industrial and technology markets requiring high-purity gases and reliable regional supply. The company added that the Albany location provides access to a growing Northeast technology and manufacturing corridor.

The announcement comes amid broader investment in hydrogen production systems, electrolyzer technology and supporting infrastructure across the chemical and industrial sectors.

Toronto-headquartered Armstrong Industrial and Norway-based Hystar recently announced a partnership to develop modular hydrogen production systems ranging from 1 MW to 20 MW. The collaboration combines proton exchange membrane stack technology with integrated balance-of-plant systems, including thermal management, gas handling and process controls, to support scalable industrial hydrogen production.

Other hydrogen-related projects are also advancing in Europe and Asia. Asahi Kasei said it is expanding hydrogen initiatives tied to chlor-alkali and electrolyzer technologies, including deployment of a containerized alkaline-water electrolyzer at a hydrogen refueling station in Finland. The company said the 1 MW-class system is expected to produce up to 400 kilograms of hydrogen per day for fuel cell vehicles and buses while supporting hydrogen infrastructure development in cold-weather operating environments.

In another recent development, Schneider Electric and Microsoft expanded collaboration on AI-enabled automation systems for green hydrogen operations. The companies demonstrated the technology through a deployment in India using a solid oxide electrolyzer system designed for autonomous hydrogen production. According to the companies, the AI-driven controls are intended to improve energy efficiency, predictive maintenance and process optimization while reducing hydrogen production costs.