Armstrong, Hystar Partner on Modular Hydrogen Production Systems

Armstrong Industrial, a division of Armstrong Fluid Technologies headquartered in Toronto, Canada, said it has formed a strategic partnership with Hystar, a Norway-based developer of proton exchange membrane (PEM) stacks, to deliver modular hydrogen production systems for industrial applications.

According to an emailed press statement, the partnership will provide integrated hydrogen plants ranging from 1 MW to 20 MW, with the ability to scale to larger capacities. The collaboration combines Hystar’s PEM stack technology with Armstrong Industrial’s balance-of-plant integration capabilities, including power conversion, thermal management, water treatment, gas handling and system controls.

The companies said the approach is designed to deliver complete hydrogen production systems with defined responsibilities for performance and system integration. Hystar will oversee stack performance, while Armstrong will manage the surrounding infrastructure and system design.

The systems are reportedly designed as modular units that can be expanded over time, allowing operators to scale hydrogen production capacity as demand increases. According to the press statement, the systems are engineered for long operational life and improved maintenance access compared to containerized designs.

The companies said the partnership reflects increasing demand for electrolysis-based hydrogen production and the need for integrated systems that meet industrial performance and reliability requirements.

The announcement comes as other companies expand hydrogen-related initiatives. In March, Japan-based Asahi Kasei said it is advancing recycling and hydrogen production efforts, including titanium reuse in electrolysis systems and hydrogen infrastructure deployment in Europe. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric and Microsoft said they are expanding AI-based automation for hydrogen production, including a deployment of an autonomous electrolyzer system in India.