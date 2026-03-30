Locus Markets Non-Core Patents as Fermentation Business Expands

Locus Fermentation Solutions is seeking buyers for more than 120 patents and patent applications tied to non-core technology areas, according to financial services company Hilco Global.

The portfolio includes patents and applications related to animal nutrition, cement, health and pharma, food production and textile printing and dyeing. According to Hilco, the technologies include microbial formulations, biosurfactants and proprietary fermentation methods designed to improve feed efficiency, lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce the carbon footprint of cement and concrete, improve pharmaceutical delivery systems, enhance food processing and reduce water and chemical use in textile dyeing.

Hilco said Locus has shifted its focus toward commercialization in recent years and now considers some previously patented technologies to be non-core to its business. Non-binding indications of interest are due by April 30.

At the same time, Locus continues to expand its precision fermentation business. The company recently received Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for achievements in product development, technology innovation and commercialization. According to Frost & Sullivan, Locus has commercialized biological alternatives to petrochemical inputs across agriculture, oil and gas, mining and industrial markets.

According to the company, its fermentation platform supports the development of products that can replace conventional petrochemical-based ingredients while maintaining industrial performance. Frost & Sullivan said in a press statement the company’s technology platform has enabled commercialization across multiple industries through scalable fermentation infrastructure and validation processes.

The developments come as companies across the precision fermentation sector continue to focus on scaling technologies with the strongest commercial potential.

According to Amyris CEO Kathy Fortmann in an interview with The Minnesota Star Tribune, demand is growing for sustainably sourced products across industries including cosmetics, food ingredients and materials, but companies must focus on products that can achieve commercial scale and competitive costs.