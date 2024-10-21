  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Locus Fermentation Solutions
    67167db10a429a6ffad6758d Tscaexpansionpr03
    1. Industry News

    EPA Grants Locus Fermentation Approval for Biosurfactants Production

    Oct. 21, 2024
    Company says it's the first in the U.S. to receive approval for commercial biosurfactant production.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Locus Fermentation Solutions has received U.S Environmental Protection Agency approval to produce biosurfactants at commercial volumes under expanded Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) registration. 

    The company’s full line of glycolipids have TSCA certification for all industrial and consumer applications, including in agriculture, energy, industrial and consumer products, the company said in an Oct. 18 news release.

    Locus, based in Solon, Ohio, produces biosurfactants using a fermentation process. The company develops biologicals from various organisms, including fungal spores and yeast.

    There’s been a push by government and industry to develop a domestic biomanufacturing industry. Currently, most biomanufactured materials are imported from other countries, including China.

    “Other biomanufacturing companies are limited to importing biosurfactants at a significant cost and cannot produce them within the US. Locus FS’ TSCA approval allows us to domestically manufacture an impressive annual volume far larger than what’s typical,” ,” said Maxwell Shumba, vice president of global regulatory affairs and strategy. “This regulatory expansion grants Locus FS a significant advantage.”

    The Biden administration sees it as a promising approach for producing recyclable polymers, potentially replacing 90% of current plastics.

    Locus said one of the challenges of producing biosurfactants at scale in the U.S. is the TSCA registration process.

    “Expanding the list of TSCA-approved biosurfactants significantly broadens the availability of sustainable chemical alternatives that prioritize environmental safety and regulatory compliance, Shumba said. “Demand from formulators seeking high-performance, eco-friendly biosurfactants has been and continues to be high.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.