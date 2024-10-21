EPA Grants Locus Fermentation Approval for Biosurfactants Production

Locus, based in Solon, Ohio, produces biosurfactants using a fermentation process. The company develops biologicals from various organisms, including fungal spores and yeast.

There’s been a push by government and industry to develop a domestic biomanufacturing industry. Currently, most biomanufactured materials are imported from other countries, including China.

“Other biomanufacturing companies are limited to importing biosurfactants at a significant cost and cannot produce them within the US. Locus FS’ TSCA approval allows us to domestically manufacture an impressive annual volume far larger than what’s typical,” ,” said Maxwell Shumba, vice president of global regulatory affairs and strategy. “This regulatory expansion grants Locus FS a significant advantage.”

The Biden administration sees it as a promising approach for producing recyclable polymers, potentially replacing 90% of current plastics.

Locus said one of the challenges of producing biosurfactants at scale in the U.S. is the TSCA registration process.

“Expanding the list of TSCA-approved biosurfactants significantly broadens the availability of sustainable chemical alternatives that prioritize environmental safety and regulatory compliance, Shumba said. “Demand from formulators seeking high-performance, eco-friendly biosurfactants has been and continues to be high.”