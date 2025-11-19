Fermentation Technology Targets Petroleum-Free Bioplastics Production

Renaissance BioScience Corp. and Biome Bioplastics Limited have launched a two-year, C$1.5 million (US$1.07 million) collaboration to develop sustainable bioplastic building blocks using advanced fermentation processes. The Canada-UK partnership aims to create renewable alternatives to petroleum-based plastics for packaging, personal care, health and consumer goods applications, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

The project receives support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program and UK Research and Innovation's Innovate UK. The partners will develop a bio-based production system using strain engineering and fermentation trials in both countries, with work including process optimization and test-sample production for global partners.

The collaboration targets a reliable, scalable and cost-effective pathway for producing renewable plastics that reduces fossil fuel dependence, minimizes waste and meets performance standards, according to the companies. The global sustainable chemicals market is projected to surpass $39 billion by 2034.

Renaissance BioScience, based in Vancouver, develops bioengineered yeast for agriculture, food, environmental and energy industries. Biome Bioplastics, headquartered in the UK with offices in North America, develops bio-based plastics to challenge and replace oil-based polymers.