    • Shutterstock
    corn

    Fermentation-Based BDO Plant Begins Operations in Iowa

    July 14, 2025
    The single-step fermentation process converts plant-based sugars into 1,4-butanediol, reportedly cutting emissions by up to 90% compared to fossil-based production.

    Geno announced July 11 that it has begun production of 1,4-butanediol (BDO) using a proprietary fermentation process that converts U.S.-grown, plant-based sugars into the platform chemical used in performance textiles, engineered plastics and packaging. 

    Geno is a San Diego-based biotechnology company that develops and licenses biomanufacturing processes to replace fossil-based inputs with renewable alternatives.

    The facility, located in Eddyville, Iowa, is operated by Qore, a joint venture between Cargill and HELM, under license from Geno. The company said the biomanufacturing technology enables up to 90% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil-based BDO processes.

    The site reportedly represents the second commercial-scale deployment of Geno’s Bio-BDO process and the first in the United States. The company’s first licensed plant began operations in Italy in 2016, with a third facility under construction in Vietnam.

    The Iowa facility brings the company’s total licensed Bio-BDO capacity to 150,000 metric tons per year in operation or development, according to the company. The technology supports demand for renewable chemical building blocks as manufacturers seek to decarbonize supply chains.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading