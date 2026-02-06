Cemvita, Radix Advance Front-End Engineering for Brazil SAF Feedstock Project

Biotechnology company Cemvita is advancing front-end engineering with Radix for a circular bio-oil project in Brazil that will convert crude glycerin into feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel.

According to the companies, the collaboration aims to translate the biomanufacturing process into an industrially executable configuration. Radix is responsible for developing the engineering, industrial design basis and scalability framework, leveraging its experience with large-scale industrial projects.

Radix worked with Cemvita to define operating boundaries, test assumptions and align the biological process with industrial constraints, the companies said. The effort is intended to advance the project toward a buildable asset and reduce execution risk.

Cemvita said its process enables crude glycerin, traditionally a low-value biodiesel byproduct, to serve as a feedstock for ultra-low carbon intensity fuels. The companies added that the design could be deployed across biodiesel facilities to support broader adoption.

According to Cemvita, a project originally designed for the United States was adapted for Brazil via engineering adjustments, reducing cost per ton of bio-oil by about 40% through equipment selection, utilities, layout and integration changes.

The companies said the engineering approach is intended to be replicable across biodiesel sites, supporting a more circular bioeconomy by upgrading waste streams into higher-value products. The project is moving through development phases with a goal of reaching final investment decision in 2026.