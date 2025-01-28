  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    White airplane model, fresh green leaves on blue background.
    1. Utilities/Energy

    Petron Partners with Verdagy on Green Hydrogen Project

    Jan. 28, 2025
    Verdagy and Petron partner to produce green hydrogen using 320 MW electrolyzers for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, targeting major CO2 reduction.

    Verdagy, a green hydrogen electrolysis company, and Petron Scientech, a renewable, sustainable chemical and biofuel process technologies company, have formed a strategic partnership for green hydrogen production. 

    Petron will use 320 MW of Verdagy's eDynamic electrolyzers to produce over 45 kilotons per annum (KTA) of green hydrogen for integration into its first biorefinery project for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel and e-Methanol. 

    According to the companies, the project will result in a carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) reduction of 500 KTA or over 15 megatons by green hydrogen alone. Combined with biorefinery, the reduction could add as much as 2 megatons/yr or over 60 megatons of CO2e through the project’s lifetime. 

    The two companies are collaborating on several biorefinery projects to produce SAF, e-Methanol and bio-chemicals and polymers. Verdagy opened its 1 GW electrolyzer factory in Silicon Valley in 2024 where the electrolyzers will be manufactured.

    Petron Scientech's CEO Yogi Sarin said the company is working with several major airlines to offtake SAF made from Petron’s ethanol and bio-ethylene technologies and with shipping companies to offtake e-Methanol, produced using green hydrogen. 

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.