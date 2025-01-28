Petron Partners with Verdagy on Green Hydrogen Project

Verdagy, a green hydrogen electrolysis company, and Petron Scientech, a renewable, sustainable chemical and biofuel process technologies company, have formed a strategic partnership for green hydrogen production.

Petron will use 320 MW of Verdagy's eDynamic electrolyzers to produce over 45 kilotons per annum (KTA) of green hydrogen for integration into its first biorefinery project for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel and e-Methanol.

According to the companies, the project will result in a carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2e ) reduction of 500 KTA or over 15 megatons by green hydrogen alone. Combined with biorefinery, the reduction could add as much as 2 megatons/yr or over 60 megatons of CO 2e through the project’s lifetime.

The two companies are collaborating on several biorefinery projects to produce SAF, e-Methanol and bio-chemicals and polymers. Verdagy opened its 1 GW electrolyzer factory in Silicon Valley in 2024 where the electrolyzers will be manufactured.

Petron Scientech's CEO Yogi Sarin said the company is working with several major airlines to offtake SAF made from Petron’s ethanol and bio-ethylene technologies and with shipping companies to offtake e-Methanol, produced using green hydrogen.