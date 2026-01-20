Syzygy Signs Six-Year SAF Offtake Deal with Trafigura

Syzygy Plasmonics, a Houston-based developer of light-driven chemical reactor technology, said its subsidiary SP Developments Uruguay S.A. has signed a binding six-year sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd, a global commodities firm. The agreement covers the entire production of Syzygy’s first plant, NovaSAF-1, with first deliveries expected in 2028, according to the company.

The deal also includes an option for Trafigura to purchase additional volumes from future Syzygy projects, the company said. Syzygy said its platform combines biogas with renewable electricity in a modular, electrified system designed to produce SAF that meets regulatory standards, including Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) and Advanced BioSAF compliance.

"This agreement marks a critical step in our journey toward commercial-scale impact and disrupting the SAF market," Syzygy Plasmonics CEO Trevor Best said in a statement. "With a signed offtake agreement from a global leader like Trafigura, and after having successfully completed FEED engineering in December, we're now ready to secure financing for the construction of NovaSAF-1 and move our technology from potential into production."

NovaSAF-1 will be located in Durazno, Uruguay, using biogas from the Estancias Del Lago powdered milk plant and Uruguayan renewable electricity to produce synthetic paraffinic kerosene SAF. Syzygy said the facility is designed to achieve 90% lower lifecycle emissions than fossil jet fuel while demonstrating favorable project economics.

Jason Breslaw, head of low carbon fuels business development at Trafigura, said in a statement, "This offtake agreement complements our strategy to support the industry's efforts to diversify SAF supply, particularly as regulations increasingly mandate the use of advanced fuels. Trafigura's global low-carbon fuels network positions us to help aviation customers meet these requirements efficiently and cost effectively. We're pleased to support Syzygy's innovative biogas-to-SAF pathway, which has the potential to deliver both regulatory compliance and competitive economics."

Syzygy said the agreement positions the company to replicate the project model globally and expand cost-competitive SAF production. The company completed FEL 3 engineering in December and said its next milestone is securing capital to construct NovaSAF-1.