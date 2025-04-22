    • Shutterstock
    TotalEnergies to Shutter Steam Cracker Amid Petrochemical Overcapacity

    April 22, 2025
    Antwerp platform to add green hydrogen, battery storage and SAF output as part of site-wide reconfiguration.

    TotalEnergies, a global energy producer and chemical manufacturer, announced April 22 that it will shut down its oldest steam cracker at its Antwerp site in Belgium by the end of 2027. The move is in response to ongoing petrochemical overcapacity in Europe, the company said.

    TotalEnergies cited a significant surplus of ethylene in the region and the end of a long-standing third-party contract as the reasons for the shutdown. The cracker, which is not integrated into the company’s downstream polymer production, will be decommissioned without layoffs, according to the press statement

    Employee consultations regarding the reconfiguration are expected to begin in late April. The 253 employees affected by the steam cracker shutdown will be offered options, such as retirement or reassignment to other positions at the site. 

    The Antwerp platform, in operation for more than 75 years, will continue using its more recent steam cracker, which supplies ethylene to the company’s facilities in Antwerp and Feluy.

    TotalEnergies also announced several investments aimed at decarbonizing its operations and adapting to energy transition goals. Through a tolling agreement with a 200 MW electrolyzer project led by Air Liquide, the company plans to use 130 MW to produce 15,000 tons of green hydrogen annually. The hydrogen will be powered by green electricity supplied from the company’s OranjeWind offshore wind project. The electrolyzer is expected to begin operation by the end of 2027 and reduce CO₂ emissions at the site by up to 150,000 tons per year.

    The company also revealed plans to begin coprocessing sustainable aviation fuel at the site in 2025, with an annual production target of 50,000 tons. The process enables the combined treatment of hydrocarbons and biomass in a conventional refining unit.

    A 25-MW battery energy storage system with 75 MWh capacity, reportedly the company’s largest in Europe, is already operational at the site. According to TotalEnergies, the system supports grid balancing for high-voltage electricity networks in Belgium and across Europe.

