Students Set Sights On Stockholm Junior Water Prize
May 18, 2018
The Water Environment Federation (WEF) announces that 58 high school students have been selected as 2018 state winners of the U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize, reportedly the nation’s most prestigious youth award for a water-related science project. The students from 47 states and Puerto Rico will now compete in the national finals June 16 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with the winner receiving $10,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Stockholm to represent the United States at the international competition during World Water Week, August 26-31.
The Stockholm Junior Water Prize aims to increase students’ interest in water issues, research, and careers, as well as to raise awareness about global water challenges. The competition is open to projects focused on improving water quality, water resource management, water protection and drinking water and wastewater treatment.
In the U.S., WEF and its Member Associations organize the regional, state and national competitions with support from Xylem Inc., who also sponsors the international competition. The Bjorn von Euler Innovation in Water Scholarship Award, a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Xylem Inc., will also be awarded to the state winner who demonstrates a passion for education, spirit of creativity and innovation. In addition, one project will be chosen for WEF’s James L. Condon Recognition for Environmental Stewardship.
For more information on the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, visit: www.wef.org
Go here for a list of state winners.
