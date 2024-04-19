Cash In On Green Wastewater Treatment

Colorado State University researchers have demonstrated that adopting green wastewater treatment methods in the U.S., supported by carbon financing, could save $15.6 billion and reduce nearly 30 million tons of CO 2 emissions over 40 years, according to a recent press release. Published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, the study from the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering explores the economic benefits and environmental impacts of transitioning to green infrastructure for wastewater treatment. Led by Ph.D. student Braden Limb, the research suggests utilizing nature-based solutions like wetlands or reforestation, financed through carbon markets, to address both point-source and non-point source water pollution. By leveraging carbon markets, which incentivize emission reduction activities, the study proposes generating $679 million annually in revenue to further promote green infrastructure solutions and meet regulatory standards. This interdisciplinary approach, bridging water and air quality considerations, highlights opportunities for sustainable development and environmental restoration.

Mechanical Engineering Professor Jason Quinn is a co-author on the study. He said the findings have some limitations, but that this was an important first step to model both the problem and opportunity available now. He said the results in the paper have supported new research at CSU with the National Science Foundation to further develop the needed carbon credit methodology with stakeholders.

“This is the first time we are considering air and water quality simultaneously – water is local and carbon is global,” he said in the press release. “But by bringing these market mechanisms together we can capitalize on a window of opportunity to accelerate the improvement of America’s rivers as we transition to a renewable energy and restored watershed future.”