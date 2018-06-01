/ / / AkzoNobel Opens Its Largest Powder Coatings Plant In China

ISA Updates Automation Body Of Knowledge Guide

The International Society of Automation announces the third edition release of A Guide to the Automation Body of Knowledge.

The International Society of Automation (ISA) announces the third edition release of A Guide to the Automation Body of Knowledge, a comprehensive, yet practical overview of the essential concepts and processes in industrial automation and the skills required to master them. The new release is updated to reflect the continuing evolution of digital technologies and their impact on automation processes as well as new automation standards in such areas as alarm management, HMI design and operational technology cyber security.The book’s co-editors—Nicholas P. Sands, PE, CAP, senior manufacturing technology fellow at DuPont and Ian Verhappen, P.Eng., CAP, senior project manager at CIMA+—are ISA Fellows who reportedly bring decades of…