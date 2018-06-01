AkzoNobel Opens Its Largest Powder Coatings Plant In China
Jun 01, 2018
Production starts at AkzoNobel's new powder coatings plant in Changzhou, China, one of the largest of its kind in the world, according to the company. The plant is located at an existing site. The result of nearly €40 million of investment, the Changzhou plant will supply Interpon and Resicoat products to meet growing demand for more sustainable coatings, according to AkzoNobel, from the automotive, architectural and general industrial sectors.
AkzoNobel supplies powder coatings to more than 30,000 customers worldwide, covering several market segments, according to the company. The Changzhou facility will produce almost the complete range, serving customers in the entire eastern region of the country with products for domestic appliances, architecture, automotive, furniture, IT, functional and general industrial applications. It will also supply automotive customers nationwide.
Reflecting the sustainable nature of the powder coatings it produces, the new Changzhou plant reportedly supplies only VOC and solvent-free products. The plant also uses advanced technology such as a vacuum drum waste water recycling system to help achieve full recycling of wastewater and zero waste water emissions. The site’s location enables it to collaborate with one of AkzoNobel's largest technology centers - based in Songjiang, Shanghai - which carries out research on formulas and solutions customized for local needs.
For more information, visit: www.interpon.com
