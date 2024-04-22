Encina Abandons Plans to Build Pennsylvania Chemical Recycling Plant

Encina Development Group said April 18 it will scrap plans to build a chemical recycling plant in Pennsylvania.

Company CEO Dave Roesser cited demand for larger-scale projects as a factor in the company’s decision to abandon the planned facility in Point Township.

“Encina has had several key projects under review or development in the USA, KSA, and SE Asia for more than 18 months,” Roesser said in a prepared statement. “Our extensive research shows that these projects offer Encina opportunities to meet the needs of our customers to provide their end products with ISCC+ circular chemicals to help meet their sustainability goals in the coming years at the scale they are expecting. The demand for these products required that our company reevaluate our engineering design to meet these larger end-product goals for our customers. Ultimately, our facilities must meet these increased demands; therefore, after careful consideration and thorough analysis, Encina’s management team has decided not to proceed with the construction of our circular manufacturing facility in Point Township, Pennsylvania but will move forward in our other customer markets.”