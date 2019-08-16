Wilden, part of PSG, a Dover company and maker of specialty pumps, releases its new bolted plastic Equalizer Surge Dampeners – Integrated SD Series (ISD). The new ISD Series dampeners reportedly help extend the life and reduce the noise of Wilden 13 mm (1/2″) and 25 mm (1″) Pro-Flo Series bolted plastic air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps while providing users with convenient installation and use.

Wilden ISD Series dampeners utilize an integrated design that allows them to be directly incorporated in the Pro-Flo Series bolted plastic manifold design. They easily screw onto the top of Wilden pumps without any additional hardware required. There is no additional connecting elements or piping changes needed to install these dampeners, which helps keep operational downtime to a minimum.

These dampeners are available in 13 mm (1/2″) and 25 mm (1″) sizes in polyethylene construction with PTFE and EPDM diaphragm material options. They feature temperature ranges from -51°C to 138°C (-60°F to 280°F) for EPDM and 10°C to 137°C (14°F to 280°F) for PTFE. With a maximum working pressure of 100 psi, they are suited for use across a variety of markets, including paints and coatings, chemical, hygienic and general industrial applications.