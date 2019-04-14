Industries use a significant amount of water and energy in day-to-day processes, and monitoring boiler water systems can be the key to cutting costs and optimizing resources. Suez Water Technologies & Solutions introduces TrueSense Analyze to digitally monitor and analyze boiler water chemistry, which can reduce water and energy usage, as well as greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company. TrueSense Analyze measures key system chemistry parameters for optimization of chemistry usage and reportedly decreases the total cost of steam production and asset management.

Suez’s new TrueSense Analyze can be used across multiple industries and boiler types, including typical water tube and fire tube designs. It is a low-maintenance analyzer that can function as a standalone system or be integrated into existing control hardware, such as Suez's PaceSetter Platinum advanced water and process control system. TrueSense Analyze also can enhance personnel safety and system availability by protecting critical steam-generating assets from damaging waterside scale formation and corrosion.

It works in tandem with Suez's boiler treatment technologies, including the Solus AP line of all-polymer dispersants for control of deposits in mid- to low-pressure boilers. Additionally, the analyzer can be connected to Suez's InSight asset platform management offering to leverage data and analytics to maximize productivity and profitability, including on-site non-productive personnel activities.

TrueSense Analyze is applicable in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining, chemical processing, paper, universities, hospitals and general manufacturing.