    ExxonMobil
    1. Industry News

    Exxon, CF Industries Partner on Mississippi Carbon Capture Project

    July 29, 2024
    $100 million investment aims to sequester 500,000 metric tons of CO2 annually from ammonia production by 2028, marking the companies' second CCS collaboration.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said July 25 it will capture, transport and permanently store up to 500,000 metric tons per year of CO2 from CF Industries’ ammonia production operations in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

    The companies expect the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project to be completed in 2028. CF Industries will invest approximately $100 million for the project at the Yazoo City complex where it produces nitrogen products for agricultural fertilizers and other end uses.

    CF Industries will build a CO2 dehydration and compression unit to enable up to 500,000 metric tons of COgenerated as a byproduct of the ammonia production process and subsequently captured to be transported and stored.

    The partnership is Exxon Mobil’s fourth CCS agreement with a major industrial company, Exxon said in a news release. The Yazoo City CCS project is CF Industries’ second CCS project with Exxon Mobil.

    The companies will begin working on CCS project in 2025 at CF Industries’ Donaldsonville, Louisiana, facility that will sequester up to 2 million tons of CO2 annually .

