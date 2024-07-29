Exxon, CF Industries Partner on Mississippi Carbon Capture Project

Exxon Mobil Corp. said July 25 it will capture, transport and permanently store up to 500,000 metric tons per year of CO 2 from CF Industries’ ammonia production operations in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

The companies expect the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project to be completed in 2028. CF Industries will invest approximately $100 million for the project at the Yazoo City complex where it produces nitrogen products for agricultural fertilizers and other end uses.

CF Industries will build a CO 2 dehydration and compression unit to enable up to 500,000 metric tons of CO 2 generated as a byproduct of the ammonia production process and subsequently captured to be transported and stored.

The partnership is Exxon Mobil’s fourth CCS agreement with a major industrial company, Exxon said in a news release. The Yazoo City CCS project is CF Industries’ second CCS project with Exxon Mobil.