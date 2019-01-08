Stat-Ease, Inc., a company in the field of design of experiments (DOE), releases Design-Expert software, version 11 (DX11) for engineers, scientists, statisticians, research and development teams, quality experts and anyone who wishes to efficiently improve processes, innovation and design, according to the company.

With a modern look and interface, users will find DX11 more configurable with multiple windows available for viewing and arrangement. The new multigraph feature provides side-by-side and up-down views of diagnostic plots for easy comparison. DX11 also includes upgraded toolboxes, enhanced graphics, new design capabilities and improved analysis. Also new in version 11 is the macOS platform in addition to Microsoft Windows.