    Gas Flaring
    1. Industry News

    KBC Acquires Flaretot to Enhance Flare System Modeling Capabilities

    Sept. 17, 2024
    Company enhances process modeling capabilities throughout hydrocarbon processing plants

    Source Yokogawa/KBC

    Yokogawa Company subsidiary KBC said Sept. 17 it has acquired Faretot, a simulation software provider for hydrocarbon processing plants.

    KBC plans to integrate Flaretot’s flare system modeling solution into its software portfolio to enhance its decarbonization technology offerings.

    KBC expects to further streamline the process of simulating and sizing relief valves, flare system networks and pressure vessels during blowdown events.

    Other potential benefits related to the acquisition include more complete representations of production and processing facilities in steady state, life of field and dynamic modes; advanced thermodynamics and hydraulic modeling capabilities; and flare radiation and plume calculation capabilities.

