Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces new HiLobe Series Roots pumps. The compact pumps can be used for numerous industrial vacuum applications including electron beam welding, vacuum furnaces or freeze drying The HiLobe Series Roots pumps are of particular interest for fast evacuations (load-lock chambers or leak detection systems). They are also suitable for use in coating applications.

The compact Roots pumps offer a wide nominal pumping speed range of 520 - 2,100 m3/h due to the new drive concept in conjunction with frequency converters. The pumps can be precisely tailored to customer-specific requirements utilizing individual speed control. The new drive concept permits HiLobe to achieve approximately 20% shorter pump-down times than conventional Roots pumps. Rapid evacuation reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the production system.

The maintenance and energy costs of the HiLobe are reportedly more than 50% lower than conventional Roots pumps due to a drive with energy efficiency class IE4 and the special rotor geometries of the pumps. The pumps are hermetically sealed to the atmosphere and have a maximum integral leakage rate of 1·10-6 Pa m3/s. Dynamic seals are eliminated and, as a result, maintenance is only required every four years. A sealing concept in the suction chamber makes the use of sealing gas superfluous in most applications, which also has a positive effect on the operating costs. Since the operation of the HiLobe Roots pumps is possible even at ambient temperatures of up to over 40°C with flexible air cooling, cost-intensive water cooling is unnecessary.

The intelligent interface technology of the HiLobe allows good adaptation and monitoring of processes. By integrating condition monitoring, information about the condition of the vacuum system is always available. In addition, condition monitoring increases system availability, allowing users to plan maintenance and repair measures in a useful and anticipatory way and prevents cost-intensive production downtimes. These advantages lead to a long service life and maximum operational safety. HiLobe vacuum pumps can either be aligned vertically or horizontally. This allows maximum pumping speed and a more customized and efficient use of space at the production site.