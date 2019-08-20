Maplesoft announces a new release of MapleSim, an advanced system-level modeling tool. From digital twins for virtual commissioning to system-level models for complex engineering design projects, MapleSim says it helps organizations reduce development risk, lower costs, and enable innovation. The latest release reportedly provides improved performance, increased modeling scope and more ways to connect to an existing toolchain.

Simulation is faster for all customers in MapleSim 2019 due to more efficient handling of constraints when preparing the model, resulting in more compact, faster simulation code without any loss of fidelity, according to the company. These results mean that MapleSim’s speeds have gotten even better, saving time and enabling more real-time applications. In addition, models developed in MapleSim and then exported for use in other tools also run faster in the target applications.

New built-in and add-on components and expanded support for external libraries means that engineers can create more models faster in MapleSim 2019. The new release expands the scope of models that can be created using pre-existing components, with additions to hydraulics, electrical and multibody. The MapleSim Engine Dynamics Library from Modelon is a new add-on library that provides specialized tools for modeling, simulating and analyzing the performance of combustion engines. This component library is especially useful for representing transient engine responses, according to the company, and can be used for analyzing engine performance, performing emission studies, controls development and hardware-in-the-loop verification of vehicle electronic control units.

MapleSim 2019 offers advances in toolchain integration. Improvements include additional options for FMI connectivity, including support for variable-step solvers, as well as fixed-step, for running imported models in MapleSim and exporting models to other tools. In addition, the new B&R MapleSim Connector add-on gives automation projects a powerful, model-based ability to test and visualize control strategies from within B&R Automation Studio and to export simulation data for motor, servo and gearbox sizing within SERVOsoft.